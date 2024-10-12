Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $222.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $219.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

