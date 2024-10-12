Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $113.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of PLMR opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. Palomar has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,420.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 137.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

