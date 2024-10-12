Jefferies Financial Group Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $86.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

