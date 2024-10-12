Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,948.18 and approximately $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

