Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jet2 stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

