Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Jet2 Price Performance
Jet2 stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.
Jet2 Company Profile
