JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 628 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.48 and a 200 day moving average of $362.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

