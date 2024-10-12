JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.