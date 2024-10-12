JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

