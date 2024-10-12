John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $114,532.38 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

