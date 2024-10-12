JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stock Position Lifted by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

