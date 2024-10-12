JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.29 ($12.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($13.17). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.11), with a volume of 497,100 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 976.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 978.51. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.21 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is 344.83%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

