JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $290.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.22. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $295.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

