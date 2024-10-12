JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

