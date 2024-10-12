JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $12.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 995.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 3,740,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,140 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,914 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,401,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 302.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,263,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.