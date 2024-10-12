JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $527.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

