Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), with a volume of 11760547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.46.

In other news, insider Leon Coetzer bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,077.35). 29.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

