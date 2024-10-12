Judith Mosely Sells 49,500 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$89,595.00.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

GAU stock opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$87.52 million during the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

