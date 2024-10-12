Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

