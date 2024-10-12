Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,391 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 26.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $68,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VV stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $266.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

