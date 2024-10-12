Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,578.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

