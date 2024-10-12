Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at $98.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

