Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,356,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 807,253 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,027,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 358,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,582,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

