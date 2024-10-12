Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 34,375 Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Senstar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SNT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Senstar Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

