Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $150,437,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion and a PE ratio of 388.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

