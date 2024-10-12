Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JGHAF
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.