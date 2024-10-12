Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
