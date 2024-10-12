Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.32.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $9,231,952.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,024,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,475,818.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $9,231,952.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,024,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,475,818.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,117,515 shares of company stock valued at $83,979,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after buying an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.