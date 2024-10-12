Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

