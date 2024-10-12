Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.16 and a 52-week high of C$44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

