Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.15 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 5040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

