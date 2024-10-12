Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Kion Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Kion Group stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

