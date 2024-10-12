Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.02. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 33,154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.