Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $984,281.56

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and $984,281.56 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,515,421 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

