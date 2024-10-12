Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.