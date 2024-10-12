KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.44 and traded as high as C$8.52. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 20,145 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KPT
KP Tissue Trading Down 1.7 %
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.