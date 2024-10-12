Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

Kronos Advanced Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

