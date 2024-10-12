Kujira Hits One Day Trading Volume of $407,226.56 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $407,226.56 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00252633 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.44051462 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $363,897.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.