KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €64.40 ($70.77) and last traded at €64.30 ($70.66). Approximately 4,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.70 ($70.00).
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.