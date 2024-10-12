Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $133.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

