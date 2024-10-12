LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCII. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

