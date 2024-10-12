Leanne Flewitt Sells 9,975 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total value of C$519,597.75.

TSE NWC opened at C$52.72 on Friday. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.77 and a twelve month high of C$52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.97.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

