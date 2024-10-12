LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.20. 32,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 227,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

