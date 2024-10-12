Level Financial Advisors Acquires 1,315 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 336,845 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,129,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

