Level Financial Advisors Buys 20,922 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

