Level Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

