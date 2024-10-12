Level Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

