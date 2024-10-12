Level Financial Advisors Sells 327 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Level Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

