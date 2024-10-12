Level Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.