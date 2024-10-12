Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 47842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

