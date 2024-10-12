LifePro Asset Management Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $410.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $420.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $407.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

